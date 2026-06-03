Edon and Defiance Students Among Trine University ASCE Award Winners

LEXINGTON, KY. (June 2, 2026) — Eighteen students from Trine University’s chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) participated in the annual Indiana-Kentucky ASCE Student Symposium and brought home several awards.

The event, held April 9-11, was hosted by the University of Kentucky.

Trine University civil engineering students, from left, Luke Weintz of Fairfield, Ohio, and Vaughn Cooper of Angola, Indiana, placed second in the ASCE 3D printing competition.

During the symposium, students get to display their work in teams for projects including planning, design and construction. They also gave technical presentations for several projects.

A Trine University team won first place in the Mystery Design competition. Annalise O’Daniel, a Trine University civil engineering major from Indianapolis, was honored as Best Speaker.

Annalise O’Daniel, a Trine University civil engineering major from Indianapolis, was named the Best Speaker at the annual Indiana-Kentucky ASCE Student Symposium.

The entire Trine group earned second place in civil engineering trivia, and Trine teams took second in 3D printing, concrete cornhole and site development.

Trine University civil engineering students, from left, Blake Dulle of Edon, Ohio, Trenton Wiemken of Defiance, Ohio, and Brody Fox of Rushville, Indiana, placed second in the ASCE site development competition.

Trine’s concrete canoe team finished third.

Trine University civil engineering students, from left, Blake Dulle of Edon, Ohio, Levi Webb of Auburn, Indiana, Trenton Wiemken of Defiance, Ohio, Dillan Cooper of Seymour, Indiana, Emma-Lyn Stephenson of Cadott, Wisconsin, Shyanne Gibboney of Greenville, Ohio, and Brook Shelburne of Angola, Indiana, placed third in the ASCE concrete canoe competition.

“We all loved it! Great weather, venue and location,” said Tim Tyler, Ph.D., one of two Trine faculty who traveled with the students to the event. “Plus, the students performed so well.”

Trine University civil engineering students, from left, Justin Beck of Charlotte, Michigan, Evan Seacatt of Miamisburg, Ohio, Brody Fox of Rushville, Indiana, and Derek Maag of Ottawa, Ohio, took second place in the ASCE concrete cornhole competition.

Next year’s event will be hosted by the University of Evansville.

Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Brooks College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Founded in 1884, Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne.

— Press Release

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