High School Sports Schedule For Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

TRACK & FIELD

Bryan/Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Districts (Defiance HS) 4pm

SOFTBALL

DIVISION II DISTRICT SEMIFINAL (@ Genoa HS)

No.2 Wauseon vs. No. 9 Port Clinton 6:30pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/19)

DIVISION III DISTRICT SEMIFINAL (@ Springfield HS)

No. 1 Otsego vs. No. 5 Evergreen 4pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/19)

BASEBALL

DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

No. 9 Wauseon @ No. 8 Toledo Central Catholic 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/19)

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

No. 13 Northwood @ No. 5 Archbold 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/19)

No. 12 Swanton @ No. 4 Evergreen 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/19)

No. 14 Delta @ No. 1 Ottawa Hills 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/19)