High School Sports Schedule For Wednesday, May 21, 2025

TRACK & FIELD

Division II Districts @ Defiance 4pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

DIVISION V DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Liberty Center)

GAMES POSTPONED TO MAY 23

(4) Swanton (4) vs. (1) Eastwood (4pm)

(3) Archbold vs. (2) Otsego 6pm

DIVISION VI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Archbold)

GAMES POSTPONED TO MAY 22

(6) Tinora vs. (8) Convoy Crestview 4pm

(2) Montpelier vs. (3) Patrick Henry 6pm

DIVISION VII DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Bryan)

GAMES POSTPONED TO MAY 23

(5) North Central vs. (1) Edgerton 4pm

(4) Edon vs. (2) Hilltop 6pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

REGULAR SEASON

Genoa @ Delta 4:30pm (CANCELED)

Swanton @ Woodmore 5pm (CANCELED)

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINALS

Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 5pm (POSTPONED; MAKEUP TBA)

Wauseon @ Otsego 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 23)