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High School Sports Schedule For Wednesday, May 6, 2026

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VARSITY SOFTBALL

NON-LEAGUE

Archbold @ Pettisville 4pm
Hilltop @ Montpelier 4pm

NWOAL

Swanton @ Bryan 6pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

NWOAL

Swanton @ Bryan 6pm

 

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