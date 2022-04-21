High School Sports Scoreboard For April 21st, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 21, 2022

News Article Views: 147

SOFTBALL

Wauseon 16 Evergreen 6 (6 innings)

Bryan 10 Delta 0 (5 innings)

Archbold 12 Patrick Henry 2 (5 innings)

Liberty Center 8 Swanton 7

Pettisville 9 Fayette 6

Hilltop 10 North Central 0 (5 innings)

Montpelier 14 Holgate 7

Stryker 9 Edon 8 (8 innings)

Wayne Trace 10 Edgerton 9

BASEBALL

Montpelier 2 Holgate 1

Edon 7 Stryker 0

North Central 13 Hilltop 1

Pettisville 16 Fayette 6 (6 innings)

Archbold 16 Patrick Henry 1 (5 innings)

Evergreen 5 Wauseon 3

Liberty Center 14 Swanton 0 (5 innings)

Bryan 29 Delta 2 (5 innings)

Wayne Trace 9 Edgerton 8 (8 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills 5 Archbold 0

Rossford 3 Wauseon 2

Bryan 3 Lima Shawnee 2

 

