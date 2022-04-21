High School Sports Scoreboard For April 21st, 2022

SOFTBALL
Wauseon 16 Evergreen 6 (6 innings)
Bryan 10 Delta 0 (5 innings)
Archbold 12 Patrick Henry 2 (5 innings)
Liberty Center 8 Swanton 7
Pettisville 9 Fayette 6
Hilltop 10 North Central 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 14 Holgate 7
Stryker 9 Edon 8 (8 innings)
Wayne Trace 10 Edgerton 9
BASEBALL
Montpelier 2 Holgate 1
Edon 7 Stryker 0
North Central 13 Hilltop 1
Pettisville 16 Fayette 6 (6 innings)
Archbold 16 Patrick Henry 1 (5 innings)
Evergreen 5 Wauseon 3
Liberty Center 14 Swanton 0 (5 innings)
Bryan 29 Delta 2 (5 innings)
Wayne Trace 9 Edgerton 8 (8 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills 5 Archbold 0
Rossford 3 Wauseon 2
Bryan 3 Lima Shawnee 2
