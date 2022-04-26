High School Sports Scoreboard For April 26th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 26, 2022

News Article Views: 310

BASEBALL

Toledo Central Catholic 2 Wauseon 0

Maumee 8 Bryan 6

Archbold 6 Liberty Center 1

Evergreen 13 Lake 9

Holgate 2 Edon 0

North Central 6 Montpelier 2

Pettisville 11 Hilltop 10

Stryker 9 Fayette 1

Fairview 11 Edgerton 4

SOFTBALL

Archbold 7 Liberty Center 4

Montpelier 5 North Central 2

Stryker 37 Fayette 0 (3 innings)

Fairview 7 Edgerton 2

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier 84, Holgate 45

Edon 67, Pettisville 62, North Central 14

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier 84, Holgate 45

Pettisville 73, Edon 49, North Central 23

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan 3 Ottawa Hills 2

Archbold 4 Wauseon 1

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Scoreboard For April 26th, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*