High School Sports Scoreboard For April 26th, 2022

BASEBALL
Toledo Central Catholic 2 Wauseon 0
Maumee 8 Bryan 6
Archbold 6 Liberty Center 1
Evergreen 13 Lake 9
Holgate 2 Edon 0
North Central 6 Montpelier 2
Pettisville 11 Hilltop 10
Stryker 9 Fayette 1
Fairview 11 Edgerton 4
SOFTBALL
Archbold 7 Liberty Center 4
Montpelier 5 North Central 2
Stryker 37 Fayette 0 (3 innings)
Fairview 7 Edgerton 2
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Montpelier 84, Holgate 45
Edon 67, Pettisville 62, North Central 14
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Montpelier 84, Holgate 45
Pettisville 73, Edon 49, North Central 23
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 3 Ottawa Hills 2
Archbold 4 Wauseon 1
