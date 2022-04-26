Vivian Taylor (1931-2021)

Facebook

Vivian Lilly (Gleason) Taylor, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home with her loved ones by her side on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after a period of declining health.

She was born October 6, 1931 in Evanston, Illinois to James and Lilly (Lange) Gleason. She graduated from Evanston High School in 1949 and worked at a credit bureau and dress shop in Evanston.

Vivian married John E. (Jack) Taylor on December 27, 1952 at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Evanston, Illinois.

Vivian was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Due to Jack’s career, they called many places home before settling in Bryan in 1986.

Throughout the years, they lived in Peoria, Illinois; Alexandria, Virginia; Cleveland, Toledo, and Canton, Ohio; New Jersey; Pennsylvania; and Massachusetts.

Vivian loved to volunteer and could cheerfully be found weekly in the gift shop at Sauder Village for over 25 years. Reading to the children at Washington School in Bryan through the Rotary Reads Program was a favorite pastime where she made wonderful, caring friends.

For many years, Vivian and Jack could be found at the church on several Tuesday evenings helping with the community meal program.

Prior to moving to Bryan, Vivian served as the volunteer secretary at First Presbyterian Church in Worcester, Massachusetts as well as volunteered in Central Supply at the Holden Hospital for many years.

She was also a lifetime member of the Eastern Star Shepherds Shrine in Illinois.

Vivian always liked to be busy – playing bridge, baking, reading, sewing, quilting, needlework, gardening, canning, and walking her many faithful four-legged friends.

She was also involved in community programs such as Bryan Literary Forum and the Holden Garden Club. She and Jack enjoyed many wonderful adventures traveling in their motor home to visit family, friends, participate in antique car events, and explore the wonders of our National Parks.

Survivors include her son, Bill (Susan) Taylor, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; daughter Cathy Regnier, of Bryan; four grandchildren, Erin Taylor of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Elise Taylor of Seattle, Washington; Joey (Ami Saad) Regnier of West Boylston, Massachusetts, and Ryan (Jonica) Regnier of Marlborough, Massachusetts. Her first great-grandchild Tegan Regnier of Marlborough, Massachusetts was born 2 weeks prior to her death and was greatly anticipated!

Vivian is preceded in death by her husband Jack; parents James and Lilly Gleason; parents-in-law Raymond and Alfhild Taylor; sisters Harriet Grubert and Virginia Bench, and nephew Art Bench.

A Celebration of Vivian’s Life will be held Saturday, April, 30, 2022 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, in Bryan. The family will welcome friends prior to the service for visitation at 10:00 am as well as after the service. Inurnment will be private at a later date in Evanston, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Sauder Village, Northwest State Community College (John and Vivian Taylor scholarship), or the Tuesday night meal program at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

