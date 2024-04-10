Close Menu
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For April 9, 2024

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Hilltop 12 Edon 0 (5 innings)

Holgate 15 Fayette 0 (5 innings)

Montpelier 20 Stryker 1 (5 innings)

North Central 6 Pettisville 2

Swanton 9 Patrick Henry 1

Liberty Center 11 Evergreen 0

Ayersville 2 Edgerton 1

Bryan 8 Liberty-Benton 2

Wauseon 12 Rossford 5

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hilltop 14 Edon 3 (5 innings)

Holgate 10 Fayette 4

Montpelier 9 Stryker 0

North Central 14 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)

Ayersville 5 Edgerton 4

Evergreen 4 Liberty Center 1

Patrick Henry 6 Swanton 0

Defiance 7 Wauseon 5

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Pettisville 73 Holgate 54 Fayette 37

North Central 83 Montpelier 63 Stryker 3

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Pettisville 80 Fayette 45 Holgate 30

Montpelier 116 Stryker 22 North Central 8

 

