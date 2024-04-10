High School Sports Scoreboard For April 9, 2024

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Hilltop 12 Edon 0 (5 innings)
Holgate 15 Fayette 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 20 Stryker 1 (5 innings)
North Central 6 Pettisville 2
Swanton 9 Patrick Henry 1
Liberty Center 11 Evergreen 0
Ayersville 2 Edgerton 1
Bryan 8 Liberty-Benton 2
Wauseon 12 Rossford 5
VARSITY BASEBALL
Hilltop 14 Edon 3 (5 innings)
Holgate 10 Fayette 4
Montpelier 9 Stryker 0
North Central 14 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)
Ayersville 5 Edgerton 4
Evergreen 4 Liberty Center 1
Patrick Henry 6 Swanton 0
Defiance 7 Wauseon 5
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Pettisville 73 Holgate 54 Fayette 37
North Central 83 Montpelier 63 Stryker 3
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Pettisville 80 Fayette 45 Holgate 30
Montpelier 116 Stryker 22 North Central 8