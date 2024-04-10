NWOAL BASEBALL: Evergreen Downs Liberty Center 4-1 To Open League Play

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

METAMORA (April 9, 2024) - A wise man one time said, "Big game players make big plays in big games. And big game pitchers want the ball."

After giving up a first inning run, Evergreen's Brady Kanneman took the ball and shut Liberty Center down on three hits the rest of the way and led the Vikings to a 4-1 win on the first night of league play int he NWOAL.

"He's been with us for three years and we have worked with his mentality on the mound such as when things don't go your way to control what you...