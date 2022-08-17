High School Sports Scoreboard For August 16th, 2022

August 16, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville 2 Toledo Christian 1

Delta 2 Continental 1

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Marys 5 Bryan 1

BOYS GOLF

Edgerton 177 Hilltop 182 Holgate 203

Ottoville 175 Tinora 181 Bryan 182

Swanton 177 Toledo Christian 183

Montpelier 165 Fairview 194 North Central 199

Archbold 156 Pettisville 174 Hicksville 196

Wauseon 169 Paulding 190

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 210 Rossford 233

Springfield 206 Swanton 277

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 3 Springfield 2

Ottawa-Glandorf 4 Wauseon 1

 

