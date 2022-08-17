High School Sports Scoreboard For August 16th, 2022

BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville 2 Toledo Christian 1
Delta 2 Continental 1
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Marys 5 Bryan 1
BOYS GOLF
Edgerton 177 Hilltop 182 Holgate 203
Ottoville 175 Tinora 181 Bryan 182
Swanton 177 Toledo Christian 183
Montpelier 165 Fairview 194 North Central 199
Archbold 156 Pettisville 174 Hicksville 196
Wauseon 169 Paulding 190
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 210 Rossford 233
Springfield 206 Swanton 277
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 3 Springfield 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 4 Wauseon 1
