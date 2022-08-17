FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Wauseon Man Indicted For Murder In Connection With Death Of Three-Year-Old

On August 15, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The indictments included a Wauseon man charged with the death of a three-year-old.

Devon A. Harris, age 27, was indicted on two counts of Child Endangering, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, and one count of Murder. On or about August 2, 2022 and August 4, 2022, he allegedly while having custody of a children under eighteen years of age created a substantial risk to the health or safety of said child by violating duty of care, protection or support, which allegedly resulted in serious physical harm to the child, and he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another. He also allegedly caused the death of another. 22CR81.

Other individuals indicted were:

ANDRIKA D. MOORE, age 30, of Kokomo, IN, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about July 18, 2022, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 22CR79.

JEROD R. YEDICA, age 32, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about April 16, 2022, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR88.

JESSICA L. BURGERMEISTER, age 45, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on two counts of Trafficking in Drugs. On or about April 4, 2022 and April 18, 2022, she allegedly sold or offered to sell Buprenorphine in the vicinity of a juvenile. 22CR86.

ALANA J. VENIA, age 52, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about July 28, 2022, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR80.

JAMALL R. TRIPP, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about August 7, 2022, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 22CR82.

TIMOTHY R. BIGLEY, age 58, of Wauseon, OH, was Indicted one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about July 28, 2022, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. He also allegedly not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense, possessed a firearm. 22CR87.

HENRY W. MARKSCH, IV, age 33, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about April 16, 2022, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamines. 22CR85.

HENRY W. MARKSCH, III, age 64, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Permitting Drug Abuse. On or about April 16, 2022, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamines and allegedly permitted drug trafficking on his property. 22CR84.

DAVID A. VASQUEZ, age 32, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Voyeurism. On or about August 7, 2022, he allegedly for the purpose of sexual gratification, did trespass or otherwise surreptitiously invade the privacy of another to videotape, film, photograph, otherwise record, or spy or eavesdrop upon the other person in a state of nudity and the other person is a minor. 22CR83.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.