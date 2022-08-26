High School Sports Scoreboard For August 25th, 2022

VOLLEYBALL
Edgerton 3 North Central 0
Archbold 3 Ayersville 0
Hilltop 3 Edon 0
Fairview 3 Bryan 0
Stryker 3 Montpelier 0
Swanton 3 Delta 0
Hicksville 3 Wauseon 2
Pettisville 3 Paulding 2
Evergreen 3 Rossford 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Center 1 Wauseon 0
Archbold 2 Swanton 2
BOYS SOCCER
Bryan 4 Van Wert 0
Wauseon 3 Botkins 2
Evergreen 6 Toledo Christian 0
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 192 Delta 225 Montpelier (no team score)
BOYS GOLF
Montpelier 166 North Central 182
Pettisville 162 Fayette 210
Van Wert 157 Bryan 161 Delphos Jefferson 178
Stryker 182 Hilltop 186
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 4 Sylvania Southview 1
Bryan 5 MVCD 0
Wauseon 3 Toledo Christian 2
