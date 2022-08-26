High School Sports Scoreboard For August 25th, 2022

August 25, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

Edgerton 3 North Central 0

Archbold 3 Ayersville 0

Hilltop 3 Edon 0

Fairview 3 Bryan 0

Stryker 3 Montpelier 0

Swanton 3 Delta 0

Hicksville 3 Wauseon 2

Pettisville 3 Paulding 2

Evergreen 3 Rossford 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Center 1 Wauseon 0

Archbold 2 Swanton 2

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan 4 Van Wert 0

Wauseon 3 Botkins 2

Evergreen 6 Toledo Christian 0

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 192 Delta 225 Montpelier (no team score)

BOYS GOLF

Montpelier 166 North Central 182

Pettisville 162 Fayette 210

Van Wert 157 Bryan 161 Delphos Jefferson 178

Stryker 182 Hilltop 186

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 4 Sylvania Southview 1

Bryan 5 MVCD 0

Wauseon 3 Toledo Christian 2

 

