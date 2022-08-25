Area Catholic Schools Come Together For Staff Retreat

STAFF RETREAT … Sr. John Dominic Rasmussen, executive director of Openlight Media in Ann Arbor, Mich., addresses area Catholic school staff as the annual staff retreat keynote speaker. Openlight Media is an online portal in which educators, families and individuals can access informational resources about Christianity developed by the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist. (Photo courtesy of Aileen Meyer)

On Aug. 10 at St. John the Evangelist Parish Center, 501 Jackson Ave in Defiance, several area Catholic Schools came together for the annual area staff retreat.

The retreat consisted of a networking time for teachers and staff, a keynote speaker, Mass, and lunch.

Participating in the retreat were the following Catholic schools: Bowling Green St. Aloysius; Bryan St. Patrick; Columbus Grove St. Anthony of Padua; Defiance Holy Cross Catholic School; Edgerton St. Mary; Leipsic St. Mary; Napoleon St. Augustine; Ottawa Sts. Peter and Paul; and Payne Divine Mercy.

Sister John Dominic Rasmussen, executive director of Openlight Media (Ann Arbor, Mich.), spoke to attendees about the brand identity of Catholic schools — Jesus Christ. Participants were inspired and reminded of the call to personally know Jesus.

The mission of Catholic schools is to provide a virtues-based education focused on teaching the habit of doing good and recognizing the dignity of every child.

Spending more than eight hours a day with many children, educators are considered caregivers and are called to ensure children feel safe, seen, secure and soothed.

Strategies toward achieving these teaching and caring objectives were explored with biblical references as a guide for success.

Participants attended mass celebrated by Fr. Austin Ammanniti. Lunch was served by the Defiance St. Mary Altar Society. Most area Catholic schools will begin the school year the third and fourth weeks of August.

For more information on area Catholic schools visit https://toledodiocese.org/our-catholic-schools.