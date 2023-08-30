High School Sports Scoreboard For August 29, 2023

BOYS GOLF
Pettisville 170 Fayette 199
Wauseon 166 Paulding 191
Hilltop 171 Stryker 182
Archbold 156 Toledo Christian 183 Bryan 184
GIRLS GOLF
Evergreen 211 Sylvania Northview 233
Archbold 214 Antwerp 288
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills 3 Bryan 2
MVCD 4 Archbold 1
BOYS SOCCER
Evergreen 9 Rossford 0
Bryan 1 Continental 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen 6 Liberty Center 1
Archbold 2 Wauseon 0
Delta 7 Swanton 1
Bryan 3 Continental 0
VOLLEYBALL
Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0
North Central 3 Fayette 0
Edgerton 3 Stryker 1
Hicksville 3 Pettisville 2
Delta 3 Archbold 2
Liberty Center 3 Evergreen 1
Swanton 3 Patrick Henry 0
Wauseon 3 Bryan 0
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Holgate 20 Antwerp 44 Edgerton 71
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Holgate 16 Antwerp 23 Edgerton 66