High School Sports Scoreboard For August 29, 2023

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville 170 Fayette 199

Wauseon 166 Paulding 191

Hilltop 171 Stryker 182

Archbold 156 Toledo Christian 183 Bryan 184

GIRLS GOLF

Evergreen 211 Sylvania Northview 233

Archbold 214 Antwerp 288

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills 3 Bryan 2

MVCD 4 Archbold 1

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen 9 Rossford 0

Bryan 1 Continental 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen 6 Liberty Center 1

Archbold 2 Wauseon 0

Delta 7 Swanton 1

Bryan 3 Continental 0

VOLLEYBALL

Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0

North Central 3 Fayette 0

Edgerton 3 Stryker 1

Hicksville 3 Pettisville 2

Delta 3 Archbold 2

Liberty Center 3 Evergreen 1

Swanton 3 Patrick Henry 0

Wauseon 3 Bryan 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Holgate 20 Antwerp 44 Edgerton 71

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Holgate 16 Antwerp 23 Edgerton 66

 

