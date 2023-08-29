Edgerton @ Edon Varsity Volleyball

Edgerton 3 Edon 0

EDON – Edgerton moved to 4-0 on the season after handling their State Route 49 rivals in straight sets. Alivia Farnham went 14/15 hitting with nine kills and Ava Swank added a 41/41 setting effort with 22 assists.

Edgerton d. Edon 25-10, 25-12, 25-8

Edgerton (4-0) – Alivia Farnham: 14/15 hitting, 9 kills; Ava Swank: 41/41 setting, 22 assists; Corrine Cape: 15/15 serving (2 aces), 10/10 hitting, 5 kills

Edon (0-5) – Genna Ripke: 3 digs, 4 assists; Grace Ripke: 4 digs

