High School Sports Scoreboard For August 7th, 2023

BOYS GOLF

Defiance Invitational (@ Eagle Rock GC)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 315; 2. Bryan 326; 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 332; 4. Wayne Trace 341; 5. Lima Bath 343; 6. Napoleon 343; 7. Van Wert 345; 8. Celina 348; 9. Tinora 349; 10. Patrick Henry 366; 11. Defiance 368; 12. Antwerp 372; 13. Ayersville 376; 14. Defiance B 403; 15. Paulding 407; 16. Fairview 439

MEDALIST: Kyle Sutton (Wayne Trace) 71

DUAL MATCH

Evergreen 195 Edgerton 235

GIRLS GOLF 

Patrick Henry 204 Wauseon 215 Swanton 242

GIRLS TENNNIS

Bryan 5 Archbold 0

 

