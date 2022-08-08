Defiance Invitational (@ Eagle Rock GC)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Napoleon 318; 2. Archbold 321; 3. Bryan 329; 4. Wayne Trace 330; 5. Kalida 332; 6. Van Wert 340; 7. Defiance 343; 8. Tinora 345; 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 357; 10. Lima Bath 361; 11. Patrick Henry 362; 12. Antwerp 384; 13. Ayersville 404; 14. Defiance B 405; 15. Paulding 406; 16. Fairview 410; 17. Celina 420
Wauseon Invitational (@ Ironwood GC)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 341; 2. Lincolnview 342; 3. Miller City 347; 4. Wauseon 352; 5. Pettisville 354; 6. Toledo Christian 358; 7. Stryker 413; 8. North Central 429
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Scoreboard For August 8th, 2022"