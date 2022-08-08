Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

August 8, 2022

BOYS GOLF

Delta @ Royal Invitational 8am (North Baltimore)

Wauseon @ Maumee Invitational 9am

Bryan/Edgerton @ Paulding 9am

Swanton @ North Central 9am

Montpelier @ Antwerp 9am

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold @ Perrysburg Yellow Jacket Invitational 8:30am

Hilltop/Montpelier @ Wauseon Invitational 9am

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 10am

Edgerton @ Antwerp w/Delphos Jefferson/Parkway 10am

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Bowling Green 4:30pm

Maumee @ Wauseon 4:30pm

 

