BOYS GOLF
Delta @ Royal Invitational 8am (North Baltimore)
Wauseon @ Maumee Invitational 9am
Bryan/Edgerton @ Paulding 9am
Swanton @ North Central 9am
Montpelier @ Antwerp 9am
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold @ Perrysburg Yellow Jacket Invitational 8:30am
Hilltop/Montpelier @ Wauseon Invitational 9am
Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 10am
Edgerton @ Antwerp w/Delphos Jefferson/Parkway 10am
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Bowling Green 4:30pm
Maumee @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 9th, 2022"