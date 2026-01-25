High School Sports Scoreboard For January 24, 2026

BOYS BASKETBALL
Continental 59, North Central 32
Paulding 59, Montpelier 56
Evergreen 51, Pettisville 44
Hicksville 42, Fayette 38
Tinora 74, Hilltop 44
Fairview 53, Bryan 43
Edon 77, Edgerton 71
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ottawa Hills 66, Montpelier 33
Toledo Central Catholic 51, Delta 46
Swanton 34, Holgate 25
Edon 45, Cardinal Stritch 43
Archbold 63, Toledo Christian 30
Bryan 44, Elida 38
BOYS WRESTLING
Van Buren Invitational
TEAM SCORES (35 teams): 1. Woodmore 248; 2. Delta 200.5; 3. Liberty Center 194; 4. Tinora 133.5; 5. Allen East 130; 11. Swanton 77.5
Clyde Invitational
TEAM SCORES (23 teams): 1. Clyde 192; 2. Perrysburg 181.5; 3. Delaware Hayes 175; 4. Edison 174; 5. Steele 147.5; 22. Bryan 18