High School Sports Scoreboard For May 9th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 9, 2022

News Article Views: 146

SOFTBALL

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Ayersville 11 North Central 3

Hilltop 38 Fayette 0 (5 innings)

Pettisville 10 Holgate 0 (5 innings)

Stryker 14 Edon 6

REGULAR SEASON

Tinora 6 Wauseon 3

Swanton 10 Patrick Henry 0 (5 innings)

Evergreen 4 Bryan 3

Fremont (IN) 10 Edgerton 6

BASEBALL

North Central 15 Fayette 1 (5 innings)

Hicksville 11 Edon 1

Bryan 8 Evergreen 3

Edgerton 14 Stryker 1 (5 innings)

Hilltop 3 Cardinal Stritch 0

Montpelier 16 Delta 4

Wauseon 11 Swanton 1 (5 innings)

Archbold 15 Pettisville 2 (6 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Napoleon 3 Archbold 2

 

Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Scoreboard For May 9th, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*