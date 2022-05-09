High School Sports Scoreboard For May 9th, 2022

SOFTBALL
DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Ayersville 11 North Central 3
Hilltop 38 Fayette 0 (5 innings)
Pettisville 10 Holgate 0 (5 innings)
Stryker 14 Edon 6
REGULAR SEASON
Tinora 6 Wauseon 3
Swanton 10 Patrick Henry 0 (5 innings)
Evergreen 4 Bryan 3
Fremont (IN) 10 Edgerton 6
BASEBALL
North Central 15 Fayette 1 (5 innings)
Hicksville 11 Edon 1
Bryan 8 Evergreen 3
Edgerton 14 Stryker 1 (5 innings)
Hilltop 3 Cardinal Stritch 0
Montpelier 16 Delta 4
Wauseon 11 Swanton 1 (5 innings)
Archbold 15 Pettisville 2 (6 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
Napoleon 3 Archbold 2
