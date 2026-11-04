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High School Sports Scoreboard For November 3, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION V REGIONAL SEMFINAL
Ottawa Hills 3, Archbold 2 (OT)

 

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