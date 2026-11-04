Kenneth W. Naves (1955 – 2026)

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(Wauseon Resident; Vietnam War Veteran)

Kenneth Wayne Naves, age 71, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away under hospice care at his home early Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Ken was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 28, 1955, to the late William “Junior” Naves Jr. and Dorothy (Shields) Naves.

He graduated from Springfield High School in 1973 and soon after answered the call to serve his country by joining the United States Navy.

Ken proudly served during the Vietnam War, beginning June 15, 1973, until his honorable discharge on May 30, 1979. On Sept. 12, 1986, Ken married Sandra Woodring, and together they shared 40 wonderful years filled with love, family, and memories.

Following his military service, Ken began working for Burroughs in Holland, later known as Unisys, where he remained from 1979 until the company closed in 2008. He then continued his career with Schindler Elevator and Escalators in Holland, Ohio, where he worked for 15 years before retiring in 2024.

Ken had a variety of interests that brought him enjoyment throughout the years. He loved relaxing in front of the television, especially watching sitcoms like “Married… with Children,” episodes of “Star Trek,” and, of course, his beloved John Wayne movies.

He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and getting out for a motorcycle ride, most recently on his Kawasaki Vulcan. Ken had a natural talent for electronics and computers, and he was always happy to put those skills to use building or fixing computers for family and friends.

Whether lending a helping hand with a computer problem or simply enjoying time with those closest to him, Ken had a way of making himself useful and being there for the people he cared about.

Above all, Ken treasured his family. He leaves behind a loving family who will miss him dearly and carry his memory with them always.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sandi Naves; children, Josh (Victoria) Naves, Lance Naves, Wendy Franklin, Chad (Janet) Franklin, and Cindy (Clarence) Taft; sisters, Barb (William) Herzog, Doris (Gary) Snyder, and Rebecca Rahe; brothers, John (Angie) Naves and Richard (Rachel) Naves; grandchildren, Karmen and Olivia Naves, Brett Cunningham, Emily (Caleb) Gustwiller, Alex Pursel, Hayley and Bryce Orzechowski, Edward and Caydence Taft, and Ander Franklin; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Henry Gustwiller and Reese Stall; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515, and again one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

A funeral service honoring his life will begin at 11 a.m., with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard to follow. Ken’s brother-in-law, Pastor Bill Herzog, will be officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Fulton Union Cemetery near Delta at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, in Ken’s memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.