High School Sports Scoreboard For October 13, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Archbold 3, Liberty Center 1
Patrick Henry 3, Delta 0
Swanton 3, Wauseon 1
BBC
Holgate 3, Montpelier 0
North Central 3, Pettisville 0
Edon 3, Stryker 1
Hilltop 3, Fayette 0
GMC
Fairview 3, Edgerton 0
BOYS GOLF
Division III State Championship (Final Results)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Ottawa Hills 586; 2. Pettisville 628; 3. Ottoville 628; 4. Hiland 630; 5. Kalida 635; 6. Wellington School 655; 7. Seven Hills 672; 8. St. Joseph Central 674; 9. Hillsdale 686; 10. National Trail 694; 11. Mogadore 700; 12. Independence 702
AREA INDIVIDUALS: T26. Lane Lopez (Delta) 161; T30. Owen Sommer (Montpelier) 162
GIRLS SOCCER
Maumee 2, Evergreen 1
Genoa 4, Bryan 3
BOYS SOCCER
NWOAL
Swanton 3, Delta 2
Liberty Center 2, Evergreen 0
Archbold 3, Wauseon 2
NON-LEAGUE
Continental 4, Pettisville 0