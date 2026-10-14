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NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Road Work, Roundabouts & Nuisance Laws On Northwest Township Trustees’ October Agenda

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The Northwest Township Trustees met on Monday, October 12, rescheduled from their customary second Tuesday meeting. The brief meeting began at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Paul Green and Mary Gniewkowski were present, however trustee Robert Kissinger was absent. Fiscal Officer Peggy Disbro was also present as well as community member Sherry Jones. The meeting started off with the Pledge of Allegiance.

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