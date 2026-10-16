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High School Sports Scoreboard For October 15, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

NON-LEAGUE
Evergreen 3, Toledo Christian 0
Archbold 3, Convoy Crestview 0
Bryan 3, Van Wert 1

BBC
Edon 3, Hilltop 0
Holgate 3, North Central 2
Stryker 3, Montpelier 0
Pettisville 3, Fayette 0

GMC
Hicksville 3, Edgerton 0

GIRLS SOCCER

NWOAL
Delta 9, Swanton 0
Archbold 10, Wauseon 0

NON-LEAGUE
Continental 2, Bryan 1

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan 4, Pettisville 1
Continental 2, Wauseon 1
Archbold 2, Napoleon 2

 

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