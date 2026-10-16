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Historic Reflection: 1909 – Kunkle Depot

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1909 Kunkle Wabash depot staff standing beside a Train Bulletin chalkboard
DEPOT … The village of Kunklesville (now known as Kunkle) was surveyed in 1875 near the intersection of the proposed Mansfield & Coldwater Railroad and Chicago & Canada Southern Railroad. Neither railroad was constructed; however, with the arrival of the Wabash (later Norfolk & Western and now Norfolk Southern) Railroad in 1881, Kunkle quickly became a rural economic center. In June 1882, the Bryan Press newspaper reported, “The Wabash Railroad Company agrees to build a depot at Kunkle on consideration of the payment of $1,200 and the grading of a sidetrack.” A sidetrack was constructed at Kunkle in the fall of 1882; this wooden frame depot was completed in the summer of 1883. This picture postcard, postmarked in 1909, shows the Kunkle Wabash depot staff. The Order of Railroad Telegraphers was a labor union established in the late 1800s to represent railroad telegraph operators. Based on the message on the Train Bulletin chalkboard, the Kunkle depot staff were “Solid ORT” in their support of the union. The postcard was mailed to M.O. Heistand, Wabash agent at Belleville, Michigan. Handwritten on the postcard is this message: “Here is our bunch of boys at Kunkle. I happened to get in on this deal. Am working nights at Franklin yet. Kind regards to all, your old pal, Charlie.” In his 2005 publication, Railroad Depots of Northwest Ohio, Mark J. Camp wrote, “Kunkle’s [freight] agency closed in 1959; the depot’s been gone since the 1960s.” This vintage image of the Kunkle Wabash depot staff is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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