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High School Sports Scoreboard For October 28, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION VII-NW 1 DISTRICT FINAL
Miller City 3, Edon 0

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION IV-NW 1 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Bryan 4, Swanton 2

 

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