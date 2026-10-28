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ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Approve $75,000 Transfer For Salt Barn Payment

By Updated:No Comments7 Mins Read

St. Joseph Township trustees voted Monday, Oct. 26, to move $75,000 from the machinery and equipment account to the building fund, allowing the township to pay Gaskill Construction for work on its salt barn.

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