Never Let Go Ministries Brings Red Ribbon Week Message To St. Patrick Students

RED RIBBON WEEK … Pictured are the 4th, 5th, & 6th grade students from St. Patrick School, along with Victor and Mary Juarez of NLG, Jewell Mayhew, and teachers Mrs. Jan Shaffer (6th grade), and Mrs. McDonaugh (4th grade), along with Principal Tracy Koenig. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Victor and Mary Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries, along with Jewell Mayhew, went to St. Patrick Catholic School in Bryan to share their personal stories to the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students for Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week is a national drug awareness campaign in memory of Kiki Camarena, a special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who was brutally tortured and murdered in 1985 because he was close to exposing the top leaders of a multibillion-dollar drug pipeline. Every year, from Oct. 23-31, our nation remembers the work and sacrifice of Kiki, and students are educated on the dangers of drugs, and are asked to sign a pledge to remain drug-free. Kiki was only 37 when he was murdered, and he left behind a wife and three children.

Victor and Mary shared the story of her son Marjoe Gineman, who lost his life to an overdose in 2010. They talked about how experimenting with alcohol and drugs can easily lead into addiction, and they spoke a lot about choices in life, and how everyone’s choices affect others, not just themselves. They shared a memorial section, a recovery section, and statistics. Victor shared how he lost his brother to alcohol a few years ago.

Jewell Mayhew also talked to the students about choices in life. Although her story is not of alcohol or substance abuse, she shared how their choices in life can still deter them from the path they should stay on. She shared insight as to how they should think about the choices they are making, and how to share their emotions.

The students were so respectful and paid attention to the entire presentation.

Every student received an NLG bag with many Red Ribbon materials in it, along with a pledge card, and many other items. Door prizes of Jesus Calling Devotionals for kids, NLG t-shirts, NLG Blankets, NLG drawstring bags were given to winners from each grade. Miss Williams County Felicity Thiel of Edgerton also donated stressless bags with inspirational items and positive messages.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.