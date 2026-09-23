High School Sports Scoreboard For September 22, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Patrick Henry 3, Archbold 0
Bryan 3, Delta 0
Evergreen 3, Wauseon 0
Swanton 3, Liberty Center 2
GMC
Wayne Trace 3, Edgerton 0
NON-LEAGUE
Edon 3, Montpelier 0
Stryker 3, Fayette 0
North Central 3, Hilltop 1
BOYS GOLF
Wauseon 161, North Central 175, Edgerton 192
GIRLS GOLF
Division II Sectionals (*indicates district qualifying team)
TEAM SCORES: 1. *Wauseon 373; 2. *Delta 381; 3. *Montpelier 394; 4. Archbold 395; 5. Swanton 435; 6. Evergreen 442; 7. Bryan 478; 8. Pettisville 487; 9. Hilltop 508; 10. Edon 515; 11. Liberty Center 568
INDIVIDUAL DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: Brie Grime (Archbold) 85, Sophie Eustace (NC) 92, Gabbie Orner (Swanton) 96
GIRLS SOCCER
NWOAL
Bryan 6, Wauseon 0
Liberty Center 3, Delta 1
Evergreen 10, Swanton 0
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Delta 6, Old Fort 6
TAAC
Pettisville 8, Emmanuel Christian 2