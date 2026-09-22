OHSAA Releases First Football Computer Ratings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first official football computer ratings on Tuesday afternoon. The weekly ratings report will be released each Tuesday for the remainder of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye. The top 16 schools in each region are listed below.

The ratings report includes new divisional assignments for Youngstown City and Cleveland Metropolitan School District, which both consolidated high schools within their districts for the 2026-27 school year.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, along with several schools that opted up to Division I for the 2026 season. Divisions II through VII are divided equally, with approximately 106 schools in each division. This week’s full report, showing all 706 schools that play 11-man football this season, is posted at https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2026/2026Week5Ratings.pdf.

The OHSAA football website is at https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football and includes statewide schedules and playoff information, MaxPreps rankings and stat leaders, OPSMA Weekly Notebooks and Spectrum broadcast information.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 22, 2026 (Entering Week 6)

Top 12 schools in each region in the final report on Oct. 25 qualify for the playoffs. Top four seeds get a first-round bye. Top 16 schools in each region are shown below.

DIVISION V

Region 18 – 1. Bluffton (5-0) 10.25, 2. Archbold (5-0) 9.1, 3. LaGrange Keystone (4-0) 8.7778, 4. Wooster Triway (4-1) 8.15, 5. Port Clinton (5-0) 8.0364, 6. Vermilion (4-1) 7.4, 7. Coldwater (4-1) 7.35, 8. Northwood (4-1) 6.9818, 9. Eastwood (4-1) 6, 10. Castalia Margaretta (4-1) 5.9, 11. Genoa (3-2) 5.25, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 4.9, 13. Galion (2-3) 4.75, 14. Richwood North Union (3-2) 4.7, 15. Lima Bath (2-3) 3.6, 16. Milan Edison (2-3) 3.4

DIVISION VI

Region 22 – 1. Lima Central Catholic (5-0) 10.25, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 9.55, 3. Woodmore (5-0) 7.6, 4. Collins Western Reserve (5-0) 7.199, 5. Columbus Grove (4-1) 6.35, 6. Delta (4-1) 5.5242, T7. Patrick Henry (4-1) 5.5, T7. Paulding (4-1) 5.5, T9. Allen East (3-2) 5.45, T9. Ada (4-1) 5.45, 11. Van Buren (4-1) 5.4, 12. Carey (3-2) 5.25, 13. Seneca East (4-1) 4.5152, 14. Fairview (4-1) 4.15, 15. Elmwood (3-2) 4, 16. Bucyrus (3-2) 3.8

DIVISION VII

Region 26 – 1. Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 8.1, 2. North Baltimore (5-0) 7.4, 3. Leipsic (5-0) 6.05, 4. Montpelier (5-0) 5.8429, 5. Sycamore Mohawk (4-1) 5.6, 6. Edon (5-0) 5.2857, 7. McComb (4-1) 5.0717, 8. Delphos Jefferson (3-2) 4.3, 9. Toledo Christian (3-2) 4.1, 10. Arcadia (2-3) 3.1, 11. Wayne Trace (3-2) 3.05, 12. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3) 2.95, 13. Antwerp (2-3) 2.1, 14. Ayersville (1-4) 1.8, 15. New Washington Buckeye Central (1-4) 1.45, 16. North Central (1-4) 1.4143