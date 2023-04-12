High School Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 11, 2023

VARSITY BASEBALL
Hilltop 12 Fayette 9
North Central 11 Stryker 1 (5 innings)
Montpelier 11 Edon 5
Holgate 7 Pettisville 6
Wauseon 9 Ottawa Hills 7
Edgerton 5 Ayersville 1
BOYS TENNIS
MVCD 5 Wauseon 0
Bryan 5 Ayersville 0
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Pettisville 84 Holgate 42 Fayette 37
Montpelier 72 North Central 42 Stryker 25
Wauseon 101 Evergreen 46 Fairview28
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Pettisville 96 Fayette 41 Holgate 21
Montpelier 128 Stryker 7 North Central 1
Wauseon 83 Fairview 48 Evergreen 44
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Wauseon 12 Rossford 8
Bryan 6 Liberty-Benton 0
Springfield 4 Archbold 1
Lake 14 Swanton 4 (6 innings)
Evergreen 19 Sand Creek 9 (5 innings)
Montpelier 9 Edon 4
North Central 17 Stryker 11
Pettisville 5 Holgate 3 (8 innings)
Edgerton 2 Ayersville 1