High School Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 11, 2023

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hilltop 12 Fayette 9

North Central 11 Stryker 1 (5 innings)

Montpelier 11 Edon 5

Holgate 7 Pettisville 6

Wauseon 9 Ottawa Hills 7

Edgerton 5 Ayersville 1

BOYS TENNIS

MVCD 5 Wauseon 0

Bryan 5 Ayersville 0

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Pettisville 84 Holgate 42 Fayette 37

Montpelier 72 North Central 42 Stryker 25

Wauseon 101 Evergreen 46 Fairview28

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Pettisville 96 Fayette 41 Holgate 21

Montpelier 128 Stryker 7 North Central 1

Wauseon 83 Fairview 48 Evergreen 44

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Wauseon 12 Rossford 8

Bryan 6 Liberty-Benton 0

Springfield 4 Archbold 1

Lake 14 Swanton 4 (6 innings)

Evergreen 19 Sand Creek 9 (5 innings)

Montpelier 9 Edon 4

North Central 17 Stryker 11

Pettisville 5 Holgate 3 (8 innings)

Edgerton 2 Ayersville 1

 

