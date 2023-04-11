Wednesday, April 12
Sports

NWOAL BASEBALL: Devon Morris Goes Deep Twice To Push Archbold Past Delta 5-3

By: Joe Blystone

DELTA – Delta gave one of the pre-season NWOAL baseball favorites in Archbold all they wanted but the Bluestreaks survived behind a pair of Devon Morris home runs and three RBIs to take a 5-3 win over the Panthers in a lengthy two hour, 38-minute contest at Jim Harmon Field.

The win came on the first night of league play in the NWOAL.

