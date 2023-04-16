High School Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 15, 2023

VARSITY BASEBALL
Edon 11 North Baltimore 0
Ayersville 3 Edon 1
Sylvania Northview 13 Bryan 9
Rossford 6 Swanton 5 (8 innings)
Paulding 10 Hilltop 6 (8 innings)
Edgerton 7 Evergreen 5
Edgerton 10 Evergreen 5
Ottawa-Glandorf 13 Wauseon 8
Hudson, MI 9 North Central 4
Hudson, MI 4 North Central 3
Toledo Christian 15 Stryker 1 (5 innings)
Toledo Christian 15 Stryker 0 (5 innings)
Fayette 20 Toledo Waite 4 (5 innings)
Fayette 8 Toledo Waite 7
Archbold 7 Perrysburg 3
Hicksville 10 Delta 9
Hicksville 14 Delta 13
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Hilltop 8 Wauseon 2
Wauseon 16 Hilltop 11
Central Catholic 9 Swanton 5
Central Catholic 12 Swanton 1
North Central 18 Hudson, MI 16 (8 innings)
Hudson, MI 5 North Central 3
Findlay 7 Archbold 3
Archbold 3 Lima Bath 0
Bryan 7 Defiance 1
Perrysburg 5 Bryan 1
Hicksville 19 Delta 7 (6 innings)
Hicksville 9 Delta 7
Toledo Waite 17 Fayette 2 (5 innings)
Toledo Waite 11 Fayette 3 (5 innings)
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Center Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Sylvania Northview 131; 2. Liberty Center 110; 3. Lake 109.50; 4. Delta 101; 5. Maumee 62.5; 6. Bryan 62; 7. Evergreen 57; 8. Northwood 31; 9. Toledo Bowsher 27; 10. Woodmore 11
Napoleon Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Eastwood 130.5; 2. Celina 125; 3. Wauseon 101; 4. Napoleon 86.5; 5. Archbold 77; 6. Defiance 74; 7. Bowling Green 47; 8. Emmanuel Christian 15
Joe Tussing Invitational (Patrick Henry)
(13 Teams) TEAM SCORES: 1. Leipsic 120.50; 2. St. Marys Memorial 94.5; 3. Kalida 89; 4. Pettisville 84; 9. Montpelier 29; 11. North Central 15
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Center Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Liberty Center 177.5; 2. Woodmore 129; 3. Bryan 77; 4. Sylvania Northview 75; 5. Lake 70; 6. Northwood 55; 7. Delta 54; 8. Evergreen 35.5; 9. Toledo Bowsher 17; Maumee 11
Napoleon Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Celina 189; 2. Eastwood 130; 3. Napoleon 119; 4. Wauseon 69; 5. Defiance 63; 6. Bowling Green 54; 7. Archbold 25.5; Emmanuel Christian 9
Joe Tussing Invitational (Patrick Henry)
(12 Teams) TEAM SCORES: 1. Kalida 113; 2. St. Marys Memorial 109.5; 3. Patrick Henry 80; 5. Montpelier 58; 8. Pettisville 37
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 3 Bluffton 2