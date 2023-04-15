Fulton County Jury Finds Wauseon Man Guilty Of Abduction

On April 12, 2023, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Quinten Miller, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, guilty of Abduction, a felony of the third degree.

A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Mr. Miller for the December 3, 2022 offense when he did knowingly, by threat or force, restrain the liberty of another under circumstances which created a risk of physical harm to another, or placed them in fear.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated approximately two and a half hours before returning thelr guilty verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy, and Mr. Miller was represented by attorney Meira Zucker.

Mr. Miller’s bond was revoked. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report. A sentencing date has not yet been set.