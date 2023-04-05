Wednesday, April 5
Sports

High School Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 4, 2023

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Eastwood 79 Genoa 77 Swanton 19

Wayne Trace 116 Hicksville 63 Hilltop 46 Stryker 23

Wauseon 69.5 Tinora 66.5 Evergreen 39

Ayersville 69 Edgerton 67 Continental 67

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Eastwood 122 Genoa 30 Swanton 22

Wayne Trace 137 Hicksville 57 Hilltop 16 Stryker 12

Wauseon 82.5 Evergreen 51 Tinora 41.5

Edgerton 73 Ayersville 71.5 Continental 29.5

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hilltop 11 Stryker 1 (5 innings)

Liberty Center 13 Pettisville 1 (5 innings)

Montpelier 10 North Central 5

Toledo Bowsher 14 Fayette 4 (6 innings)

Prairie Heights 9 Edon 7

Wauseon 9 Fairview 2

Napoleon 11 Archbold 3

Bryan 13 Otsego 5

Depew (NY) 11 Swanton 8

Woodmore 10 Delta 0 (5 innings)

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Fairview 10 Wauseon 0 (5 Innings)

Archbold 10 Edgerton 9 (10 innings)

Bryan 1 Napoleon 0 (8 innings)

Montpelier 17 North Central 5

Hilltop 10 Stryker 8

Evergreen 12 Holgate 11

Woodmore 26 Delta 12 (5 innings)

Swanton 9 Pettisville 6

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold 5 Wauseon 0

Bryan 5 Lima CC 0

 

