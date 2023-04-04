Archbold & Pettisville High School Bands Collaborate

COMBINED FORCES … AHS and PHS Bands fill the AHS auditorium with sound during the band exchange. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)
By: Amy Wendt
On Monday, March 27th, bands from Archbold High School and Pettisville High School combined to create a unique musical experience.
The event was a collaboration between AHS Band Director Beth Yoder and PHS Band Director Nate Kester, who came up with the idea to combine their musical talents and hold a band exchange and concert.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.