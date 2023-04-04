Tuesday, April 4
Archbold & Pettisville High School Bands Collaborate

COMBINED FORCES … AHS and PHS Bands fill the AHS auditorium with sound during the band exchange.  (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Monday, March 27th, bands from Archbold High School and Pettisville High School combined to create a unique musical experience.

The event was a collaboration between AHS Band Director Beth Yoder and PHS Band Director Nate Kester, who came up with the idea to combine their musical talents and hold a band exchange and concert.

