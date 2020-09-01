High Speed Chase In Defiance County Ends With Car Driving Into Pond

On August 31st, 2020 at approximately 8:45am, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle on Sausman Road. Once the overhead lights were activated the driver of the vehicle began evading deputies.

The pursuit traveled through Delaware Bend onto St. Rt. 18 then onto Kleinhan Road to Switzer Road traveling into the City of Defiance on West High St. The defendant then turned on Latchaw Drive and pulled into a parking lot near Ralston Ave.

The defendant continued to travel through yards and back onto Latchaw Drive to High St. The defendant traveled west on High Street to the dead end of Switzer Road where he traveled through a bean field. The pursuit reached maximum speeds of 85 mph.

The driver then left the bean field and drove into a yard cresting a hill then into the pond at the residence located in the 1800 block of Switzer Road.

Deputies arrested Adam Wright, age 22, of 2128 St. Rt. 66, Cloverdale, Ohio, for Failure to Comply, a Felony of the Third Degree, and a probation violation out of Paulding County. The three other occupants of the vehicle were detained but released later in the morning.

Additional charges will be presented to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to a Defiance County Grand Jury. Wright is being held at CCNO and will appear in Defiance Municipal Court on September 2nd.

Deputies are continuing the investigation and collecting damage estimates to the yards and fields which will result in additional charges.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Defiance City Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Delaware Township Fire and Rescue.

–PRESS RELEASE