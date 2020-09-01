Sports Schedule For Tuesday September 1st, 2020

BOYS GOLF
Swanton @ Lake 3:30pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 4pm
Montpelier @ Fayette 4pm
Edgerton @ Ayersville 4:30pm
Archbold @ Toledo Christian w/MVCD 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Evergreen @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Wauseon 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Bryan @ Swanton 4:45pm
Wauseon @ Delta 4:45pm
Archbold @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm ppd
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5pm ppd
Archbold @ Swanton 5pm
Paulding @ Evergreen 5pm
Delta @ Bryan 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Rossford 5pm
Toledo Christian @ Pettisville 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills @ Bryan 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edgerton @ Edon w/Antwerp 4:30pm
