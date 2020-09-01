Sports Schedule For Tuesday September 1st, 2020

BOYS GOLF

Swanton @ Lake 3:30pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 4pm

Montpelier @ Fayette 4pm

Edgerton @ Ayersville 4:30pm

Archbold @ Toledo Christian w/MVCD 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Evergreen @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Wauseon 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Bryan @ Swanton 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Delta 4:45pm

Archbold @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm ppd

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5pm ppd

Archbold @ Swanton 5pm

Paulding @ Evergreen 5pm

Delta @ Bryan 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Rossford 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Pettisville 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills @ Bryan 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edgerton @ Edon w/Antwerp 4:30pm

 

