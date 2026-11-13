Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash On State Route 576 In Williams County

MONTPELIER – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. on State Route 576, two-tenths of a mile south of milepost 2, in Bridgewater Township, Williams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on State Route 576 when it crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and struck two trees.

The Chevrolet was driven by Patrick Dean Stevens, 27, of Camden, Michigan. Stevens was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child in the vehicle at the time of the crash was properly restrained and was taken to Parkview Montpelier Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Madison Township Fire Department and Hutch’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never text and drive distracted, and to always wear a safety belt.

— Press Release

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