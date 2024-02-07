Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Paulding County

Paulding – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 11:05am today on US 24 near Twp Road 143 in Paulding County.

Unit #1, a silver 2020 Honda Fit, being operated by Jonathon Barnes, 35 years of age, of Leipsic, Ohio, was traveling westbound on US 24 in the left lane approaching the intersection of Twp Road 143. Mr. Barnes had an 8-year-old passenger in his vehicle.

Unit #2, a gray 2007 Peterbilt semi towing a 2021 semi-trailer loaded with swine feed, being operated by Todd A. Maassel, 55 years of age, of Defiance, Ohio, was also westbound on US 24 in the left lane. Mr. Maassel had a 42-year-old passenger in his vehicle, Jeremy Beck, of Archbold, Ohio.

Unit #2 was accelerating after it had entered US 24 from TWP Road 143 and was struck in the rear by Unit #1. Both occupants of Unit #1 sustained serious injuries and were flown by Samaritan Air to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The occupants in Unit#2 were not injured.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, John’s Towing, and Samaritan Air.

The crash remains under investigations and the State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to not drive distracted.