Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Wood County

Perrysburg Township – On February 2, 2024, at approximately 5:15 P.M., Troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a serious injury crash that occurred on State Route 795 west of Oregon Road in Perrysburg Township, Wood County.

Frank Gardull, 68 years of age, of Walbridge, Ohio, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape westbound on State Route 795 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, where it struck a ditch and two trees.

Mr. Gardull was transported from the scene by EMS personnel with life-threatening injuries. Mr. Gardull was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Perrysburg Police Department, Lake Township EMS and Pat and Son Towing. This crash remains under investigation.