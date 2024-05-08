Hilltop Athletic Boosters Receive Grant For Upgrades To Baseball / Softball Complex

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFACILTY IMPROVEMENTS … The Hilltop Athletic Boosters received a $10,000 grant from the Millcreek-West Unity Foundation to add a press box to the current concession stand at the Dewey VanArsdalen Athletic Complex in West Unity. This new second-story addition will provide a location for local media to broadcast high school baseball and softball games during the spring and summer seasons. It will also allow the cross-country team to monitor their runners and the football team to videotape practices. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are the Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Secretary Abbie Smith, Hilltop Ath-letic Boosters Treasurer Vickie Schaffner, Hilltop Athletic Boosters President Tim Clark, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation President Patsy Miller, and the Dewey VanArsdalen Family representative and press box fund-raising chair Bruce VanArsdalen.