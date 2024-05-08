Community Turns Out To Support Swanton Teen Injured In Accident

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The community turned out despite less than stellar weather on Saturday to support a Swanton High School senior hospitalized following a car accident in February.

Seventeen-year-old Shane Rhodes was the passenger in a car that turned in front of a semi, which struck the vehicle where Rhodes sat.

According to LeeAnn Ham, whose son is a close friend of Rhodes, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractured ribs, a lacerated spleen and liver, punctured lungs, and a broken pelvis.

Initially, he was on a ventilator, but later switched to a tracheostomy tube which was eventually removed. He still uses a feeding tube as he cannot swallow on his own.

On May 2, he was moved to the Ohio State Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbus, where he will receive three hours of therapy each day, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Rhodes’ most recent accomplishment was giving his doctor a thumbs up and snapping his fingers when instructed.

The event Saturday, held at the high school and run by Ham, sought to raise money for Rhodes’ ongoing treatment through a one-mile walk, a 50/50 raffle, and more than 30 gift basket raffles.

Robert L. Rhodes, Shane’s grandfather, and guardian was moved by the amount of support. “I did not realize this many people knew my grandson,” he said. “He’s a highly popular young man.”

He called Rhodes an “energetic fella” who is respectful to everyone he talks to, from family to strangers. According to Robert, Rhodes is slowly regaining his ability to take instructions and make basic movements.

They aren’t sure whether he actually recognizes them, he said, but Rhodes does appear to be paying attention to sounds and have the ability to understand and follow simple commands.

“Speech is probably the longest part of recovery, no one can make any estimate on that,” Robert said.

As of Monday night, a GoFundMe page set up by the Hams had raised just over $2,000 of a $100,000 goal. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/medical-bills-for-shane-rhodes. For more information on donating or other ways to help, contact Ham at leannham71@gmail.com.

Future updates on Rhodes’ status will be posted on The Swanton Ohio Awareness Group page on Facebook.