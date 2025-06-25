Hilltop Baseball & Softball Hand Out Postseason Awards

SOFTBALL … Front Row: Kenley Routt – 1st Team Northwest District, 2nd Team BBC, BBC Scholar Athlete, OHSFSCA Scholar Athlete, 3-Year letter winner, Team Most Improved Award, and Coaches Award; Giada Rising – 2nd Team Northwest District, 1st Team BBC, BBC Scholar Athlete, OHSFSCA Scholar Athlete, 4-Year Letter winner, and Team Captain Award; Halle Jones – 1st Team All-Ohio, 1st Team Northwest District, 1st Team BBC, 2-Year Letter winner, and Team Offensive Player of the Year Award); Sophia Crossgrove – 2nd Team BBC, 2-Year letter winner, and Team Defensive Player of the Year Award. Back Row: Maggie Altman – 2-Year letter winner); Libbie Baker – BBC Scholar Athlete, 1-Year letter winner, and Team Rookie of the Year Award); Brooklyn Kuszmaul – BBC Honorable Mention, BBC Scholar Athlete, OHSFSCA Scholar Athlete, and 3-Year letter winner; Kelsy Connolly – 1st Team All-Ohio, 1st Team Northwest District, 1st Team BBC, and 2-Year letter winner; Isabella Ackley – BBC Scholar Athlete, OHSFSCA Scholar Athlete, and 3-Year letter winner; Eleana VanArsdalen – BBC Scholar Athlete, OHSFSCA Scholar Athlete, and 4-Year letter winner.

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BASEBALL … (From left) Cameron Schlosser – Scholar-Athlete BBC, 1st Team BBC, 2nd Team District 7, District Senior All-Star; Devin Dempsey – Scholar-Athlete BBC, 1st Team BBC, 1st Team District 7, District Senior All-Star; Micah Rossman – Most Improved; Brady Wagner – Coach’s Award. Missing from picture: Terry Rebeck – 1st Team BBC, 1st Team All-District 7, Offensive MVP.