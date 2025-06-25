Brady Township Mourns Loss Of Firefighter Dylan Eisel

The Brady Township Fire Department in Williams County is mourning the loss of firefighter Dylan Eisel, who passed away unexpectedly in an automobile accident, along with his girlfriend, Courtney Ames, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Eisel, 20, was a fourth-generation firefighter and served with Brady Township Fire and Rescue following his graduation from Hilltop High School in 2023.

His dedication to public service continued a proud family tradition. Eisel’s father currently serves as a lieutenant with the department, and his grandfather holds the role of assistant chief.

In a statement released by the department, members expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their brother in service and extended their appreciation for the community’s support during this time. Arrangements have been announced for those wishing to pay their respects.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, July 1, at 11 a.m., with additional visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to Brady Township Fire and Rescue Department.

The department’s full statement reads: “Officers and Members of the Brady Twp Fire Department regret to share the tragic and sudden passing of one of our members this morning. Third generation firefighter Dylan Eisel.”

“His grandfather is our assistant chief, and his father is a Lt. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated for the Eisel families and our department.”

“Arrangements are pending for our brother and will be shared once finalized for those wishing to express their condolences. Rest in Peace Firefighter Dylan Eisel.”