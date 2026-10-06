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North Central Celebrates Homecoming 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

North Central High School crowned Anna Burt queen and Talen Reinbolt king on Friday, Oct. 2, before the Eagles’ 51-8 football win over Erie Mason, Michigan. See the full page below.

North Central Homecoming 2026 page

 

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