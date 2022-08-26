Hilltop @ Edon Volleyball

Hilltop 3 Edon 0

EDON – Joscelyn Layman was 34/38 setting with 16 assists and Gabby Rodriguez was 19/22 at the net with 15 kills to lead Hilltop to a straight set win at Edon 25-16, 25-11, 25-8.

Ella Osborn had eight digs for Edon, as they fall to 0-3 on the young season.

Hilltop (2-0) – Jayma Bailey: 12/12 serving, 3 kills; Eleana VanArsdalen: 17/18 setting, 10 assists; Joscelyn Layman: 11/14 serving, 2 aces, 34/38 setting, 16 assists; Gabby Rodriguez: 13/14 serving, 2 aces, 10/10 receiving, 5 digs, 19/22 hitting, 15 kills; Mia Hancock: 11/11 serving, 6 kills; Brynn Rodriguez: 4 kills; Libbie Baker: 3 blocks.

Edon (0-3) – Ella Osborn: 8 digs, Natalie Wofford: 3 digs, Emma Hickman: 4 digs.

Junior Varsity: Edon 25-21, 22-25, 25-22

