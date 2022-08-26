Stryker @ Montpelier Volleyball

Stryker 3 Montpelier 0

MONTPELIER – Stryker earned their second straight win as they came home with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory over the Locos. Sage Woolace sent home tallied 19 digs for Stryker Gabby Ramon went 20/24 hitting with seven kills.

Aleigh Hillard totaled 25 digs to pace Montpelier while Kelsie Bumb added three assists and 22 digs.

Stryker (2-1) – Gabby Ramon: 20/24 hitting, 7 kills; Emma Fulk: 29/31 hitting, 5 kills, 7 digs; Kaitlyn Myers: 10 assists, 11/13 serving, 2 aces; Adysen Andres: 8 assists; Sage Woolace: 15/16 serving, 3 aces, 19 digs.

Montpelier (0-2) – Emily Manisaeng: 4 kills, 14 digs; Madelyn Hopper: 3 kills; Kelsie Bumb: 3 assists, 22 digs; Aleigha Hilliard: 25 digs; Lydia Stimpfle: 14 digs; Jada Uribes: 4 aces, 4 blocks; Jacee Altaffer: 2 blocks.

Junior Varsity: Stryker 25-19, 12-25, 27-25

