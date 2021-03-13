Hilltop Elementary School Kindergarten Screening 2021-2022

Hilltop Elementary School kindergarten screening for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year will take place April 21 & 22. All children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2021, are eligible for kindergarten.

To register your child for a screening appointment on-line go to www.hilltop.k12.oh.us. The kindergarten registration form can be found by selecting either the parent tab or elementary school. The registration deadline is April 14.

On the day of your child’s kindergarten screening appointment, please bring the following items:

1. Your child’s certified birth certificate

2. Immunization record (must be up-to-date prior to the first day of school)

3. Custody papers (if applicable)

All items will be copied the day of the screening so that you may take the originals home. A custodial parent/guardian is required to attend the screening with their child to complete the registration process.

For questions regarding kindergarten registration/screenings, please call 419-924-2365 ext. 2350.

Hilltop Elementary will also house a preschool unit which will be operated by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

The preschool is for students ages 3-5. If interested, please call 567-444-4800 for additional information.